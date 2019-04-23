International Menu Items Coming Soon To McDonald’s

I only wrote the headline to this story and I'm already craving some McDonald's fries. McDonald's restaurants are pro when it comes to reeling in their hungry customers and even those who didn't know they were hungry. With the random appearances of the McRib and the yearly addition of the Shamrock Shake, McDonald's does a good job of getting us to come back. But, that isn't enough. They are stepping up their food enticement games this summer and adding some food favorites from international McDonald's restaurants.

Thrillist says the plan is to remove the Signature Crafted burgers and replace them with the international hits. They'll be adding the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, Australia's Cheesy Bacon Fries, the Stroopwafel McFlurries from the Netherlands, and the less exciting Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canadian menus. Out of those worldwide favorites I'm most excited to try out the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger with a bacon sauce, bacon strips, and Gouda cheese!

Business Insider has a full rundown description of each of the new menu additions. They also say that the menu additions were leaked to them so this may have been a secret and I hope us knowing now doesn't ruin it.

