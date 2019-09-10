Interstate Projects To Take Place Wednesday in Cassia County

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Road crews will be keeping busy this week in Cassia County as two projects will cause detours Wednesday on the interstate.

For one project crews will replace the concrete on the deck of the newly constructed steel girder bridge near the Salt Lake Interchange east of Burley, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).

An overnight detour is planned in the area from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday for that project, which is part of the larger Salt Lake Interchange replacement project that started in May 2018. ITD said construction, which is being done by Wadsworth Brothers Construction, of Draper, Utah, is scheduled to finish by late 2020.

The other interstate project that will take place on Wednesday will happen on the 216 on-ramp near Declo. ITD said crews will mill off the existing pavement and inlay the area with new asphalt to improve the overall condition of the roadway.

The eastbound on-ramp will be closed while this work takes place.

“Motorists will need to utilize on-ramp 208 or 211 for eastbound I-84 access near Declo,” the ITD said.

For both projects, the transportation department and Idaho State Police urge motorists to slow down when traveling through work zones and pay attention to work crews.

“Drivers should still anticipate reduced speeds through the work zone and pay close attention to signage which will be in place to safely direct motorists through the area,” the department said.

The department also urges motorists to plan ahead, dial 511 or visit 511.idaho.gov for information on the state highway or interstate system.