Is It Really Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Idaho?

Let's be honest - winter sucks. Yes, there are a lot of fun things you can do when there is snow outside, but it's all contingent on whether you can even get outside at all.

Winter In Idaho Can Be Frigid

There are a lot of things that can keep us from heading into the Idaho winter wonderland. Between not having the will to get bundled up in an attempt to not freeze, countless warnings from mother nature that it's going to be stupid cold out, and the fact that my car hates winter and sometimes refuses to wake up in the frosty mornings. Winter is just too cold.

Is It Still Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Idaho During The Winter?

One way that we try to save ourselves from the cold is by pre-heating our cars. I know some who will wake up and run outside in their slippers to start their car so it will be bearable when they head out for the day. That's a dangerous step to take since you are leaving your car running and open for thieves, or if something goes wrong with your vehicle and it starts on fire (probably not going to happen, but it could). But is it actually illegal to start your car and leave it running unattended in Idaho? Well, it used to be but in 2017 Idaho modified and clarified the law. According to the current Idaho Code 49-602 in regards to idling motor vehicles:

No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first locking the vehicle if the engine is running, effectively setting the parking brake and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway. The provisions of this section do not apply to motor vehicles on private property.

New Idaho Law Allows For Vehicles To Idle And Warm Up

Idaho law used to state that 'No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine' but the new wording makes it clear that you can heat up your car or leave it running as long as you lock the doors. The law also doesn't apply to private property where before it was assumed by some that you couldn't even have your car running in your driveway.

