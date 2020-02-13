Is Media Over-Hyping Coronavirus Threat?

The Coronavirus is the next deadly global pandemic or we’re being sold a bill of goods by news media. On the weekly edition of Pastors Round Table on Newsradio 1310, KLIX, I had questions about how Christians would react if there’s a pandemic. Stories from Europe during various plagues remind us Christianity is often tested during a crisis. In previous centuries many believed the end was near. As we aren’t always privy to the plans of the Almighty, we can only prepare for the unexpected.

Pastor Christopher Folkerts did some numbers-crunching with an old fashioned calculator. He compared the number of cases versus reported deaths. The death rate is two percent, which is similar to influenza. But here’s where concern grows.

Are the numbers out of China accurate? The Chinese government is notoriously secretive. Economic numbers are often exaggerated. Past famines were obscured for decades before the exact toll became known.

What if the Chinese communists are saving face by under-reporting the dead?

If a pandemic does sweep the planet, the faith of many will be tested. Others will also make great sacrifices (in imitation of Christ) to care for the sick and dying. It becomes an opportunity for mankind to provide an example in the face of terrible adversity.

The end times may not happen in your lifetime but in a global crisis, you may find yourself being called to exhibit your faith in a manner some would call a blessing. I would say it’s comparable to what your countrymen dealt with during World War Two.