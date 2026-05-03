Someone asked me yesterday what I meant by Christian nationalist. This was after I posted comments I believed were self-evident. I used the analogy of the reformed drunk trying to impose his newfound faith on everyone else, and using the levers of government to achieve forced conversions and compliance. What’s not obvious about that, unless you’re in denial or approve? There’s a reason many members of the Gang of Nate avoid some public forums. They’ll be asked to define who’s a Christian and who isn’t. Look, we all have our definitions, but when they constantly prattle on about doing the “people’s business,” that would include people of many churches and faiths. If you press them about what qualifies as Christian, their choice is lying or political suicide.

This is why politicians should stick to kitchen-table issues, not delve into how and where we worship, and try to impose their morality on others. If you want to preach, find an altar or a street corner. But a legislature isn’t a church.

The Choice is Either Good or Evil

On another matter, if we’re talking about morality, I’ve never been arrested, convicted, or jailed. What’s the deal with so many reprobates working for these candidates? From my perspective, staying out of trouble is easy. I never consider robbing a liquor store when I drive by one. It has never entered my mind. I don’t take elk out of season, smack my neighbor in the face, and I try to drive within the speed limit. None of this seems hard. Mom, Dad, and the Bible all told me that taking my neighbor’s things is wrong. My folks said good boys don’t push smaller kids down. And my parents explained that if I developed a habit of lying, nobody would trust me. Character counts. It counts for more than slogans about government spending and claims of corruption when you never produce any evidence.

When I confronted a candidate about a supporter’s trouble with the law, she said I didn’t know the whole story. Seriously? There’s a publicly available police report, and the guy has never disputed it. If you attempt to whitewash the story because someone is kissing your bottom, then it speaks volumes about a lack of character.

There are rumblings online about a Second Amendment questionnaire and the answers supplied by Brent Reinke, a primary challenger for the State Senate in District 24. The questionnaire was supplied by one of his opponent’s minions, but try getting Reinke’s answers. Our gun show host, Todd Eccles, told me he asked to see them. He’s a constituent in the district. Nobody would share the results. Then I received a comment from a man who said Reinke failed the test. When I asked the man if he had the answers, he said they were in his “hands”, but he wouldn’t share what he had.

Better to Define Character than Nationalist

Character counts. Reinke, a devout Christian (just not at a Gang of Nate-approved church), did something last month that was highly unusual. He made a public apology for a claim about his opponent that turned out to be wrong. Yet, the snakes who claim to be people of faith issue warnings about him, and then they provide nothing in support of the allegations???

Godless liberals behave this way. Since they don’t believe in judgment, they operate on the ends justify the means argument. I’ve had people I know who call themselves conservatives, and go to church, stop me at public events, and tell me I need to get on board because we desperately need to get someone out of office. Hey, I agree there are some self-serving, servile, and sleazy people in government, but a lot of people are doing the best they can according to their abilities. Why would I want them pushed aside for people who want to tell me how to live my life, who are willing to lie, and associate with known unapologetic lawbreakers?

I don’t know about you, but I’ve never liked liars and people who clothe themselves as virtuous but clearly aren’t.

A similar version of this essay appeared at Substack.