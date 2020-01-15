ISP: Bus and Tanker Truck Crash on U.S. 20

UPDATE: A six-vehicle crash involving a bus and semi-truck hauling fuel resulted in multiple people being taken to a health facility and 3,000 gallons of fuel spilled near the Idaho National Laboratory site on Wednesday.

ISP said in a statement the crash happened at around 8:46 a.m. on U.S. Highway 20 east of the Idaho National Laboratory site as blowing snow and fog reduced visibility. The driver of a Ford Explorer, Brenda Deans, 64, of Ammon, had stopped on the highway blocking westbound traffic, an INL motor coach bus, driven by Miles Muir, 34, of Idaho Falls, stopped behind the Explorer, however a semi-truck hauling fuel, driven by David Taylor, 62, of Ammon, was unable to stop and veered to the left and hit the rear of the bus and pushed it into the Explorer and off the road; the semi's fuel tank was ruptured and spilled 3,000 gallons of fuel.

Three other vehicles then crashed as they attempted to avoid the first crash. One person was taken by private vehicle to Eastern Idaho Regional Center in Idaho Falls, while the other drivers and the 30 passengers on the bus were taken to the Central Medical Facility at the INL site, according to Idaho State Police.

A hazmat crew responded to clean up the fuel spill. The highway was shut down for about 13 hours while crews cleared the scene and removed the semi and bus.

Idaho State Police