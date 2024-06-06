Is This the Latest Green Energy Scam in Idaho?

Is This the Latest Green Energy Scam in Idaho?

Photo by Zbynek Burival on Unsplash

America’s premier nuclear laboratory has a new green mission.   The hemp clothing crowd managing Joe Biden’s Department of Energy is planning a massive solar farm in East Idaho.  On the grounds of Idaho National Laboratory.

You can read more at this link from the liberal news source Reuters, a European counterpart to the Associated Press, and staffed by even more lefties than the AP!  The story reads almost like a deep-state news release.  The writer gushes overpowering 70,000 homes.  From what I read, it doesn’t say if those would be in Bonneville County versus Los Angeles County.  That would be an important detail.

The story mentions battery storage, which remains a challenge.  Solar power has a couple of major drawbacks.  It doesn’t work after sunset and struggles on cloudy days.  Hence the need for batteries for storage of power, a technology still more of a promise than a reality.

Is this the proper mission for INL?  It’s a nuclear lab.  The future of nuclear energy is in small-scale reactors that could operate in a building the size of a garden shed.  One reactor could power 25,000 homes.

It appears from the story that private firms would put up the solar panels.  Did someone offer a campaign contribution to Joe Biden?  In return did someone get some government business tossed their way?  Under the guise of green energy, a lot of people are profiting handsomely.

It’s a fascinating triangle the liberals have created.  Solar and wind bring in sky is falling voters.  More libs get elected.  The libs collect more campaign cash from Big Green.

News Radio 1310 KLIX logo
Get our free mobile app
Filed Under: green energy, Idaho National Laboratory, solar power
Categories: Idaho News, Magic Valley News, News, Political, Twin Falls News

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX