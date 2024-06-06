Is This the Latest Green Energy Scam in Idaho?

America’s premier nuclear laboratory has a new green mission. The hemp clothing crowd managing Joe Biden’s Department of Energy is planning a massive solar farm in East Idaho. On the grounds of Idaho National Laboratory.

You can read more at this link from the liberal news source Reuters, a European counterpart to the Associated Press, and staffed by even more lefties than the AP! The story reads almost like a deep-state news release. The writer gushes overpowering 70,000 homes. From what I read, it doesn’t say if those would be in Bonneville County versus Los Angeles County. That would be an important detail.

The story mentions battery storage, which remains a challenge. Solar power has a couple of major drawbacks. It doesn’t work after sunset and struggles on cloudy days. Hence the need for batteries for storage of power, a technology still more of a promise than a reality.

Is this the proper mission for INL? It’s a nuclear lab. The future of nuclear energy is in small-scale reactors that could operate in a building the size of a garden shed. One reactor could power 25,000 homes.

It appears from the story that private firms would put up the solar panels. Did someone offer a campaign contribution to Joe Biden? In return did someone get some government business tossed their way? Under the guise of green energy, a lot of people are profiting handsomely.

It’s a fascinating triangle the liberals have created. Solar and wind bring in sky is falling voters. More libs get elected. The libs collect more campaign cash from Big Green.