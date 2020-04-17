ISP: One Arrested after Chase and Police Involved Shooting

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho (KLIK)-An investigation is underway in north Idaho of a shooting involving Idaho State Police and a homicide suspect.

According Idaho State Police in a social media post, one ISP sergeant was injured during the incident that involved a high speed chase and shooting Thursday evening. ISP said the pursuit of the homicide suspect started on Interstate 90 and ended on Idaho Highway 97 in what images shared by ISP to be a crash. T

he suspect was arrested with minor injuries. ISP said the North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating.