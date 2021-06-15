ISP: Senior Woman Hit by Vehicle in Grangeville Passed Away

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say a 91-year-old woman that was hit in early May by a Grangeville city worker passed away two weeks ago.

Kathryn Hazelbaker, of Grangeville, passed away on May 31, according to ISP, which released the information June 14. On May 11, Mrs. Hazelbaker and her husband were struck while walking in a crosswalk by a 26-year-old city employee that had been making a left turn. At the time the two seniors were flown to a Coeur d'Alene hospital.

The incident remains under investigaton.

