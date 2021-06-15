Jerome Woman Hit by Pickup, Flown to Boise Hospital

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 43-year-old woman hit by a pickup late Monday night at an intersection in Jerome had to be flown to a hospital.

According to Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall, Wendy Marzitelli was hit by a Chevrolet pickup near the intersection of N Lincoln Ave and Mountain View Dr at around 10:26 p.m. Marzitelli was taken by helicopter to a Boise hospital in unknown condition.

The driver of the pickup, Logan Andrews, 18, was not injured. Chief Hall said the incident is still under investigation.

