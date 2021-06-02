UPDATE:

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A person on a scooter was hit by a car in downtown Twin Falls Wednesday afternoon and had to be flown to an eastern Idaho hospital. The Twin Falls Police Department said the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Shoshone St. N and 4th Ave N. near the City Park. The pedestrian was ridding a Razor scooter when they were hit at around 6 p.m. The age of the pedestrian is not known at this time. The person was flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Police, Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office were on the scene.

Get our free mobile app