Man Struck and Killed by Car in Wood River Valley
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Blaine County authorities say a 30-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning on Idaho Highway 75. At around 12:30 a.m. deputies responded to Idaho 75 at Golden Eagle Drive after someone reported a person lying in the road October 12, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the man, identified as 30-year-old James Heuring, of Triumph, was dead when deputies arrived. The man was likely walking in the northbound lane when he was hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. With help from Idaho State Police, deputies later found the driver and vehicle involved in the crash.
Get our free mobile app