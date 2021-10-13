Man Struck and Killed by Car in Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Blaine County authorities say a 30-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning on Idaho Highway 75. At around 12:30 a.m. deputies responded to Idaho 75 at Golden Eagle Drive after someone reported a person lying in the road October 12, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the man, identified as 30-year-old James Heuring, of Triumph, was dead when deputies arrived. The man was likely walking in the northbound lane when he was hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. With help from Idaho State Police, deputies later found the driver and vehicle involved in the crash.