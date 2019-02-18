ISP: Three People Killed Since Friday on Idaho Roads

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)- Since Friday, Idaho State Police have reported three separate fatalities on Idaho roads, one occurred in east Idaho the other two in north Idaho. On Friday, at around 8:45 a.m., ISP says Troy Higgins, age 29, of Blackfoot, was headed north on Interstate 15 in a Chevrolet Van when he went off the shoulder and rolled into the barrow pit. ISP says the man had not been wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the van. He passed away at the scene.

An Osburn, Idaho woman died after her car went of a north Idaho Interstate on Saturday. Photo courtesy Idaho State Police

On Saturday a little before 7 a.m., 43-year-old Charity Andrews of Osburn, died after her car went off Interstate 90 and rolled onto its top and slid onto another nearby roadway. Osburn was taken to an area hospital where she passed away, according to State Police she wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Saturday evening, ISP investigated another deadly crash west of Post Falls after a driver lost control and went into the apposing lane and was hit by another vehicle; Olga Burchett, age 58, of Post Falls died in the crash.