It Appears Idaho Women Adopted California Driving Habits

I had a law enforcer tell me that his agency tracks the tickets it writes for distracted driving. Most of the tickets involve using smartphones for talking without going hands-free. Or for texting. He said nine of 10 tickets are handed to women. That was a year ago. From what I see driving, nothing has changed.

I’m not surprised. I think I was 14 when I realized my mom wasn’t born with a telephone receiver attached to an ear. But she couldn’t take a landline with her, and she died long before the arrival of cell phones.

What is it, ladies that demands you need to be texting at stoplights and yacking to friends when you’re putting along the road?

A couple of years ago, I mentioned that Saudi Arabia had changed the law and now allowed women to finally drive. Finding records on highway carnage in the kingdom isn’t easy, and I’m not sure it would state if phones were a cause.

Before you claim I’m chastising all women, from my observations the biggest chatterboxes behind the wheel have Harris/Walz bumper stickers and a faded Bernie sticker. In between a sticker tells me to COEXIST. Not if you’re t-boning me at an intersection! I imagine a lot of these drivers are California transplants.

Conservative women appear more restrained. The ones driving pickup trucks seem to have the best concentration when it comes to driving.

I know the women who now populate liberal newsrooms would howl if we got specific, and had two sets of laws. One for the guys and one for the girls, and I’m still not sure the women could follow instructions.

