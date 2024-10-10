Some Idaho Drivers are Threatening Young Lives

The Kimberly School District is nowhere near the largest school system in Idaho, but it sure appears among the most dangerous some days. It’s nothing happening in the buildings, it’s the harrowing ride to and from school for the kids.

Two months into the academic year, there have been more than 30 cases of drivers passing stopped school buses. So far, no children have been hurt, but the concern is that sooner rather than later, tragedy could strike. In one instance, a beet truck finally stopped with smoking brakes 100 feet past a bus. Drivers face some serious fines, and most of our suburban and rural school systems have buses equipped with cameras. Photographic evidence is difficult to deny, but the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office hears its share of excuses.

The district’s transportation director is used to seeing some people pass buses in the first couple of weeks, but what’s going on now is a recent phenomenon. He blames much of it on drivers looking at their telephones and not the road.

Deputies add there are multiple other distractions we face in our modern lives.

We’ve also heard from bus drivers in other districts, and they explain they have the same experience. One driver told us that he and the people he works with have this experience as often as five times a day.

What will it take to bring these numbers down? It could be your kid getting off and on the bus.

There are some people on the highways playing a dangerous game of roulette.

