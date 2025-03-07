It Was Hell on an Idaho Highway Friday Morning.

We started hearing about nasty accidents on Interstate 84 just after 6:00 on Friday morning. It was slick!

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning for drivers. Idaho State Police were handling many of the slide-offs on I-84, but roads were slippery in many parts of the valley.

I had some indication when I left for work. The west snow we experienced late into the previous night had frozen on my sidewalk, making walking a chore.

Not long after I saw the heads-up from the Sheriff’s Office, I received a text message from a friend of my radio show, who explained that eastbound on the Interstate was a mess.

A slow warmup today will have things looking better by afternoon, but it wasn’t the quick warm-up we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks.

Idaho State Police should have an update on this morning’s carnage a bit later today. Stay tuned for details.