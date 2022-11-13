Texas Man Arrested after Interstate Pursuit Near Glenns Ferry

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Texas man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly forcing other motorists off the interstate and running from police Saturday morning near Glenns Ferry. According to Idaho State Police, the 32-year-old man was booked into the Elmore County Detention Center for three counts of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving, fleeing or eluding a peace officer, and assault upon a peace officer. At around 11 a.m. troopers and Elmore County Sheriff's deputies started getting reports of a driver in a Toyota Rav4 driving reckless and forcing other cars off the road near Glenns Ferry heading west. When troopers tried to stop the man he continued on at speeds exceeding 100 mph. The driver tried to hit other cars and caused a semi-truck hauling fuel to veer off the roadway. ISP used a special maneuver to stop the Toyota and ended the pursuit. The incident remains under investigation and ISP is asking anyone with video of the pursuit or the Toyota driving erratically to call District 3 at 208-846-7550.

