Crash Between Wendell and Bliss Causing Detour

TUTTLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash on Interstate 84 between Bliss and Wendell is forced traffic to divert around onto an area highway earlier this morning.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department 511 system, motorists are being detoured for eastbound traffic at exit 141 in Bliss for U.S. Highway 26 to Gooding and then State Highway 46 south to Wendell. However, cameras on 511.idaho.gov show traffic is once again moving on the eastbound lanes of I-84.

Idaho State Police says the crash is just southeast of the Tuttle area. Go to 511.idaho.gov for the latest updates.