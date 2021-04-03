Man Killed by Flying Ratchet Near Jerome Idaho

A man is dead after a freak accident near Jerome. It happened Friday evening when a ratchet smashed through his windshield and struck him in the head. 51-year-old Javier Jimenez Negrete was driving through a construction zone on Interstate 84 east of Jerome.

Idaho State Police tell us it’s unclear where the ratchet came from.

When Negrete was struck by the ratchet he lost control of his vehicle and drove off the shoulder of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers, a child and 45-year-old Anselma Martinez Vazquez survived. All three were wearing seatbelts.

The investigation continues.

Troopers were joined at the scene by Deputies from the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, First Segregation Fire Department and Jerome Fire Department.