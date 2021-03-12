Crash Slowing Traffic at Twin Falls Exit

UPDATE: Idaho State Police said a 38-year-old Boise man had to be taken to an area hospital after being thrown from his car early Friday morning in collision with a semi-truck on Interstate 84 in Jerome County.

ISP troopers responded to the crash at a little before 7 a.m. after Shane Williams veered off I-84 headed east, overcorrected and struck the driver's side of a semi-truck headed west. Williams was not wearing a seat belt and ejected from his car. He was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The westbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for about four hours.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash on Interstate 84 between Jerome and Twin Falls is backing up traffic on the eastbound lanes. 511 Idaho is reporting the crash between the old Jerome Rest Area, now closed, and Exit 173. Traffic is being reduced to one lane. Idaho State Police is reporting it was an injury crash.

