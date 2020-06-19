From

UPDATE: According to Idaho State Police, a semi-truck went off the roadway, hit a guardrail and overturned onto the driver's side.

The crash happened at around 5:20 a.m. near the Declo exit on Interstate 84, just east of Burley. ISP said 35-year-old Michael Nieman, of Twin Falls was driving the semi-truck with a single trailer when it crashed.

The crash blocked eastbound lanes for about four hours. The driver was wearing a seat belt.

<iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2938.3753513413026!2d-113.61471568424693!3d42.56855492990115!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x0%3A0x0!2zNDLCsDM0JzA2LjgiTiAxMTPCsDM2JzQ1LjEiVw!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1592570006018!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0;" allowfullscreen="" aria-hidden="false" tabindex="0"></iframe>