Items Every New Parent Should Own in the Magic Valley

It's safe to say at one point or another, you've known someone who has become pregnant. Whether you're the person having the baby (congratulations!), or you're just a friend looking for the perfect gift for the new parents, I've created a list of items that are great for someone about to have a baby. Mainly, I've found these items and heard their raves because being in my mid-twenties- whether it was my sister, sister-in-law, or a friend, I've come across my fair share of pregnant people.