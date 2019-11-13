Items Every New Parent Should Own in the Magic Valley
It's safe to say at one point or another, you've known someone who has become pregnant. Whether you're the person having the baby (congratulations!), or you're just a friend looking for the perfect gift for the new parents, I've created a list of items that are great for someone about to have a baby. Mainly, I've found these items and heard their raves because being in my mid-twenties- whether it was my sister, sister-in-law, or a friend, I've come across my fair share of pregnant people.
Earth Mama Angel Baby Bundle
Let's be honest. Not every part of being pregnant seems to be fun and pretty. Organic products seem to be all the rage, so why not buy something for the mom, but also the future baby?
Tula Baby Carrier
I used to work at a daycare and sometimes I even offered to carry my niece when she was little. Believe me, I know the struggle that is carrying a giant plastic carrier. If you plan on going any longer distance than from the car into a store, this is the way to go. Especially if you want to go for a stroll in the park!
2-in-1 Travel Crib
This two in one bassinet also is portable which is great if you want to travel at all.
Baby Bottle Set
If you're asking me, as someone who spent years cleaning baby bottles working at a daycare, these seem a lot easier to get to the bottom of to clean out any residue.
Swaddle Blankets
You can never have too many of these. Who knows when that diaper might be fuller than you thought and the baby has made a mess!
Burp Cloths
If the baby eats---which all do- it's bound that he or she will need a burp cloth as well.