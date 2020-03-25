Five Stunning Game Room Items That Will Make Staying Indoors Fun

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Are your kids grown and your game room still reeks of childhood adolescence? Or maybe you just want a fun classy space to enjoy with friends? Update your family fun space with these terrific items.

With this 3-in-1 table, you have your game room all in one place. This table can function as a table for dining or enjoying board games, a ping pong table and even a pool table. Don't care for a normal table? Get this 3-in-1 table from Triumph with air hockey, ping pong and pool.

Compete in a fast-paced game of basketball right in the comfort of your own home! This arcade set up has eight different games so you can dive right into the fun. It's foldable with wheels, so you can stash it away to have room for other activities when it's not in use. Prefer something a little more retro? Check out this Pop-A-Shot Arcade Game.

The whole family can enjoy Tiki Toss. Swing the ring and attempt to make it on the hook. It's easy to learn and tough to master and a great party game. Have a golf fan in the family? Try this Tiki Toss Golf Ball Toss Game too!

Shoot a game of darts right at home. This set comes with everything you need: a dartboard, darts, chalk, eraser and scoreboard. Have little ones at home? Try out the Street Walk magnetic dartboard.

This air hockey table will bring stability and class to your game room. With its easy access control panel, you can start or reset a game in seconds, and it even has arcade sound effects to add a little something extra to your game. Prefer something smaller? Check out this Lanos Air Hockey Table.

