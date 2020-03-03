Michael! Binge The Office And You Could Get Paid $1,000

Sometimes I write stories that I don't really feel qualified to write. Like writing about the best chick-flicks or what alcohol is the best in Idaho. I don't watch chick-flicks by choice and I don't drink alcohol but that didn't stop me from writing about them. This story is about a topic I am very qualified to write about though: The Office.

This is easily my favorite show and it is kind of a bummer that I didn't watch it while it was on TV. I did, though, binge watch the entire series recently and loved it more than Jim loves pranking Dwight. The show is amazing and actually gut-punched me in the feels when it ended. Well played Dunder Mifflin employees. I own, and frequently wear, four shirts from the show including a Schrute Beet Farms shirt and a Meredith Palmer Memorial Celebrity Fun Run Race For the Cure t-shirt. I also model my work behaviors after Jim and Dwight...and maybe a little Creed. I do what I need to for the job and I also pull enough pranks around the office so that on any given day nobody feels safe.

Maybe you also love The Office or maybe you have never seen it but are now realizing you need to (because you really do need to). That's what she said. Dish wants to pay someone $1,000 to binge watch 15 hours of the Office in celebration of the 15th anniversary of the show.

They'll pick one person to watch the show and complete a few small tasks as they binge. So, if that sounds like a party you don't want to miss make sure you submit an audition asap. You can even submit a video audition for a better chance at glory. Shoot it like Michael Scott shot 'Threat Level Midnight' and you're probably a shoe-in.