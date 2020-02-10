Infant Carriers Recalled Due To Possible Dropping Hazard

Around 14,000 Infantino baby carriers have been recalled due to a product defect which could cause buckles to break and allow the child to drop. Included in the recall are three Infantino baby carriers from four different lot codes. These baby carriers were sold between November and December of 2019 nationwide at Target and Amazon.

Not all Infantino baby carriers are included in the recall. Look for the following lot codes and carrier models on the label on the inside of the product:

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier - lot code: 2018 0619

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier - lot code: 2018 0719

Flip Front2back Carrier - lot code 2018 0719

Up Close Newborn Carrier - lot code 2018 0719

Defective products can be returned to the place of purchase for a free replacement. Similar baby carrier products not included in the recall can still be found online and at stores.

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.