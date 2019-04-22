Jailed South Idaho Man Allegedly Shot Wife During Argument

Police in southeast Idaho are alleging a man shot and wounded his wife following an argument Saturday morning.

Andrew J Wilson, 23, of Ammon, was taken into custody around 7 a.m. on April 20 after responding to a home on Meadow Lane of a reported shooting. Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the home where it was discovered a woman suffered a gunshot wound, according to a department press release .

A .22 caliber handgun was allegedly used in the shooting, in which the female victim was struck in both legs. Wilson, who called 911 after the shooting, is being charged with Felony Domestic Battery. Paramedics used first aid on the victim before transporting her to East Idaho Regional Medical Center. It's not known if any other charges will be filed on Wilson at this time.

An argument over marital issues prompted the shooting, according to reports. Wilson is currently being held at the Bonneville County Jail. The incident remains under investigation.