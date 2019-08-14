Jay Ajayi Still Looking For Work

Former Boise State running back Jay Ajayi is still looking for an NFL team to call home and the latest possibility could come with the Cleveland Browns.

Ajayi, a free agent after his time with the Philadelphia Eagles has had a hard time convincing folks his ACL knee injury is ready for the punishment of another full season as an NFL running back.Ajayi was cleared for play early this summer.

Ajayi, a 5th round draft pick in 2015.has rushed for 2,516 career NFL yards including his 1,272 yards and 8 touchdowns in 12 games during the 2016 season.

The Browns are in need of a backup ever since trading Duke Johnson to Houston last week. Johnson was Cleveland's third down back.

Nick Chubb is the Browns go-to running back but reports say Ajayi could be a good fit for the Browns offense. Unfortunately for Ajayi, he is not the only option the browns have been considering.