Jerome Apartment Evacuated During Arrest on Wednesday

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – A man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested in Jerome on Wednesday, but not before the apartment complex he was staying in was evacuated.

Carlos A. Larios, 22, of Jerome was taken into custody a little before 11 p.m. at the Northside Court Apartments, according to Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall.

The apartment was evacuated as a precautionary safety measure for the residents before a tactical team went in to apprehend the suspect.

Hall said in a news release on Thursday that Larios was wanted on a felony “fail to appear” warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor “fail to appear” warrant for driving without privileges. Larios had fled from a bond agent on Monday who was trying to apprehend him.

During the encounter with the bond agent, according to the news release, Larios allegedly brandished a firearm. Later, in the early morning hours of Tuesday, it is believed that Larios fled from law officers in Twin Falls County during a vehicle pursuit.

On Wednesday, police received information that Larios was located in an apartment complex in Jerome. Over the course of several hours, police developed more information to further establish that he was in the apartment.

Attempts were made that evening to contact Larios and have him exit the apartment, but attempts to contact him were unsuccessful. By about 9 p.m. law enforcement decided to evacuate the building, before a team went in to apprehend the suspect.

Larios was arrested and booked into the Jerome County Jail. Residents of the apartment complex were allowed to return to their dwellings shortly after he was arrested.

Law officers from the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, and Jerome County Probation also responded.