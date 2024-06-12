Jerome County Idaho Won’t Forget How We Got Here



It’s a small county that throws a big party. The Jerome County Historical Society is the keeper of the past. The county also likes to commemorate what made the healthy culture and economy we see today. Live History Day is on Saturday, June 15th. This has been taking place yearly since the early 1980s. You’ll find it at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum. Northeast of Crossroads not far from Highway 93 (you’ll see signs!)

The show is massive. It features traditional music, a model railroad display, and antique tractors and trucks. You can churn butter, bid on a pie auction, and watch Revolutionary and Civil War re-enactments. There are horse-drawn wagon rides, food trucks, and historic buildings, including some from the Minidoka Internment Camp, a relic of World War Two.

Admission is five dollars for adults. Kids of 12 and under get in free.

Why the effort? Because it’s important to know who we were and how we got here. It’s an excellent way to show the younger people how their ancestors overcame adversity. I’m reminded of a story from a friend. His ancestors lived in a cave when they first arrived in what became known as Idaho.

Live History Day is also a reunion. Aside from the county fair, it is an opportunity for old friends to get together and share common memories. Some people travel from far away, just to rekindle old thoughts of the place they called home.

The weather looks great for the day—highs in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Get our free mobile app