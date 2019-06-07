Saturday is Live History Day in Jerome

(KLIX) – If you like history and are looking for something to do this weekend, here’s one suggestion: Live History Day in Jerome.

This is the 36th year of the event, sponsored by the Jerome County Historical Society, which will feature exhibits, demonstrations and vendors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum.

Some of the attractions planned for the day include, among others, a flag raising ceremony and presentation, antique tractor pullers from the Magic Valley, model railroad exhibit, fruit pie auction, and an exhibit featuring the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame.

Adults get in Saturday for $5, while those 12 years and younger get in for free. There will not be any demonstrations or exhibits on Sunday, but there will be a non-denominational church service that day at 11 a.m., followed by a bring-your-own picnic luncheon.

The Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum is located at 520 South 450 East, southwest of the Flying J Travel Center in Jerome. For additional information, call 208-324-5641.