JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)

Photo courtesy Jerome Police Department

The Jerome Police Department shared a photo of a red trailer with what appears to be a tank on it that has lettering on it that says 'flammable' along the side. Jerome PD says the trailer went missing from a job site and they would like to know where it went to. If you have any information for Jerome Police call 208-324-4328 or dispatch at 208-324-1911.