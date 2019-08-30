Jerome School Put on Soft Lockdown For Reported Weapon on Campus

The Jerome High School was put on a soft lockdown on August 30 due to a reported weapon on campus.

Janet Avery, who works in Administration at the Jerome School District Office said the incident happened on Friday morning.

After receiving news that there was potentially a weapon on campus, Avery said the high school contacted the Jerome Police Department.

The Jerome Police Department then came to the high school and did an investigation. At that time, Avery said all faculty and students were placed on a soft lockdown and were told to remain in their classrooms as a hall check was done. She said people at the school were only in the soft lockdown for about 20 minutes.

Avery said there were no weapons found on the campus grounds.