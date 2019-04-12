Jerome Sheriff Looking for Stabbing Suspect

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Jerome County Sheriff's Office has issued more information on a suspect who may have been involved in a stabbing earlier this week . The sheriff's office issued a warrant for aggravated battery of Steel Truman Price for a reported stabbing Tuesday night in southwestern Jerome County.

Deputies responded and found the victim stabbed in the stomach and was taken to the hospital. The victim has not been identified, but was listed in stable condition. Jerome County Sheriff George Oppedyk said at the time it was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the general public.

Price is currently on probation in Twin Falls County, his last known address is listed at Kimberly. The $50,000 warrant includes a nationwide extradition. Price is about 5'7" tall, about 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. If you have any information for the Jerome County Sheriff's detectives call Detective Olson 208-595-3312 or Detective Reid 208-595-3311.