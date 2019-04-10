Law Officers Investigate Stabbing in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities are investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday night in Jerome County.

Jerome County Sheriff deputies responded to reports of a disturbance Tuesday night at a residence in the southwest part of the county, Jerome Sheriff George Oppedyk told News Radio 1310.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they learned that a man had been stabbed in the stomach. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Oppedyk said authorities know who the suspect is and they are actively seeking to locate the individual. He said this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.