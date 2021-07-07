Lewd Conduct W/ Child: Idaho Sex Offender Wanted Since 2017

An Idaho man and parole violator who has been on the run for more than four years is still wanted for crimes committed against a child. He fled authorities back in January of 2017.

Do you know the whereabouts of Daniel Hernandez of Idaho? His profile with the Idaho Department of Correction states he is wanted as of January 26, 2017. He is registered as a sex offender in the state of Idaho, and his crimes include lewd and lascivious acts with a child, according to the IDOC.

Hernandez has black hair and brown eyes, and weighed 150 pounds back in 2017. He is 5'4". If you know the current whereabouts of Daniel Hernandez, please contact Idaho law enforcement, at 208-570-6000.

