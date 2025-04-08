One Idaho Industry is Ecstatic Over Trump’s Tariffs

For all this talk about the end of the world, some Idahoans are cheering on Trump’s tariffs. Specifically beef ranchers. In recent years, they’ve been hammered by foreign competition. Much of it was viewed as rigged against them. Toss in the opposition they get from the tree-hugging, lentil-lapping, Prius-driving liberals, and it’s a lethal combination for a rancher’s livelihood.

Have Some Resepct for One Business

I’ve seen several stories over the previous few days. You can see one of those in the video below.

While some growers are concerned about challenges they’ll face, keep in mind, nearly a billion and a half Chinese still need to eat. At some point, hungry people are willing to talk.

Beef remains a staple of the American diet. Many years ago, I read that during the World Wars, U.S. troops stood head and shoulders above allies and enemies. It was their protein-fueled beef consumption that got the credit.

Beef is a National Product

Beef cattle ranching isn’t confined to the Midwest and West. The president of the last company I worked for owned a beef operation in Virginia. When I was a teenager and living in southwestern New York State, there was a fellow at school who ran his family’s beef operation. His dad had died, and the son worked the farm before and after school.

It’s a generational occupation and a lifestyle, and it defines life in much of the country. It’s celebrated in our mythology. In movies and books. Aside from the granola and lentil crowd, it defines America and makes us the envy of much of the world. A hungry planet.



