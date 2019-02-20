John Walsh To Profile Idaho Cold Case

Gerald “Mike” Bullinger is presumed by some as deceased. His car was found abandoned in the mountains near the Teton Range after three people were found dead on property he owned in Idaho. They had all been killed with a shotgun. One was just 14-years-old.



Some insist Bullinger is alive and the abandoned vehicle was part of a ruse.

The case caused one of the biggest manhunts in the Mountain West over the course of the last decade. The two women and a teenage girl were killed two years ago. Bullinger, who appeared to be a wealthy man and was known as a pilot, owned the land in Caldwell where the shootings apparently happened, although. He owned property in Utah as well. One of the dead was Bullinger’s wife but at the time there was speculation he was married to more than one woman.

A TV show hosted by John Walsh is going to profile the case. Investigation Discovery is scheduled to air locally at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Walsh has been the scourge of criminals for decades, ever since his son Adam was kidnapped and killed. I interviewed Walsh as he launched his first TV program in the late 80s and found him to be a very earnest man. He had more children over the years. One of whom was a high school classmate of my daughter.

You can find out more about tonight's show by clicking this link .