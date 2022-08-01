Head-on Bicycle Crash in Ketchum Sends One to Hospital

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A 61-year-old man on a bicycle had to be hospitalized Friday following a head-on crash with another bicyclist on a Ketchum trail. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, deputies and emergency personnel responded at around 11 a.m. to the intersection of Gimlet Road, south of Ketchum for bicycles that hit head-on. The sheriff's office said a pickup had stopped in the road and motioned the two men, the 61-year-old of Ketchum and a 67-year-old of Sun Valley, to cross when they hit handle bars. Only the one man had to be taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center.

