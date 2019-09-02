Kevin Hart May Need Back Surgery Following Car Crash

Kevin Hart is currently in the hospital after being in a major car crash during the early hours on Sunday (September 1).

Hart "is able to walk and move his extremities," but he is currently going through some medical tests to determine if the Jumanji star will need to have surgery done, The Blast reported.

Initially reported by TMZ, Hart's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda ran off Mulholland Highway, drove through some fencing, rolled over and was found in a ditch in Malibu.

Hart was in a passenger, along Rebecca Broxterman, who is Hart's wife Eniko's Hart's personal trainer. Jared S. Black, who is Broxterman's fiancée, was the one driving the vehicle. Broxterman experienced minor injuries but didn't go to the hospital.

However, Black, who was reportedly stuck in his seat under the crushed roof, was freed by fire fighters and airlifted to UCLA Medical Center, US Weekly reported.

The classic car that was involved in the crash was a recent 40th birthday present. "I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th....welcome home "Menace" #MuscleCarLover," he captioned a photo that he posted on July 8 to Instagram.