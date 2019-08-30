Closure to Take Place Next Week at Exit Near Bliss

BLISS, Idaho (KLIX) – Motorists should expect to see the color orange on the interstate early next week near Bliss.

Both directions of Exit 137 on Interstate 84 is tentatively planned for closure on Tuesday, Sept. 3, while construction takes place on both the on- and off-ramps, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) said.

The department said because the closure is tentative for Tuesday, it could change to another day of the week.

The exit work is part of the larger Union Pacific Railroad Bridge Replacement project, contracted to Boise-based Western Construction Inc., that has been underway since this past spring.

“The eastbound Exit 137 off-ramp will continue to remain closed as it has throughout the duration of this project,” the department said, noting the closure is expected to take place between 7 a.m. through 8 p.m.

The good news is that is expected to last only one day. Motorists heading toward Bliss should use Exit 141, according to ITD. A detour will direct traffic to interstate access points, and ITD urges motorists to pay attention to signage that will be in place to safely direct them through the area.

“The railroad will continue to be operational throughout construction,” the department said.