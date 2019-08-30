Wildlife Officials Seek Information About Poaching Case

(KLIX) – Wildlife officials are seeking the public’s help about a recent poaching incident in eastern Idaho.

A young female mountain lion was shot and left on private property near Lake Hollow in the Medicine Lodge area, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The department would like to talk with anyone who may have information about the incident.

"We know it was shot between 5 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 9 a.m. Aug 28," Officer Tim Klucken said in a news release issued by the department on Thursday. "If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious in the area during that time I would love to hear from them."

Poaching – the illegal hunting or capturing of wild animals – is a wildlife crime that no respecting outdoorsman or woman would participate in; it is an offense that truly offends legally licensed hunters and other outdoor buffs.

For those with information but who may not want to reveal their name, they can give information to the proper officials anonymously – all with the simple dialing of a telephone number or by logging online to report the information they may have about the poaching case.

Here are the details:

Anyone with information regarding this case can call Officer Klucken at 208-390-0626 or report information to the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline 800-632-5999. An online reporting option is also available by clicking here.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward if a citation is issued in the case.