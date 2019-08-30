Labor Department Program Supports Formerly Incarcerated Vets

(KLIX) – It may come as a surprise to some people who may not have known about it, but there’s a program by the Idaho Department of Labor that helps formerly incarcerated veterans.

The program can help such individuals get a job, which in turn plays a large part in them getting their lives back on track once they have been released from their incarceration.

The labor department announced recently in a statement that veterans who have been incarcerated – whether in a city, county, state or federal facility – and have been released within the last 12 months, may be eligible for services under the Incarcerated Veterans Transition Program.

The labor department explained in a news release:

The program, managed by the Idaho Department of Labor, can provide services such as classroom training, on-the-job-training, occupational skills training, apprenticeship training and retraining. Additional support may include funding for work clothing and boots, transportation, childcare, vehicle repairs and rent.

The labor department also said that it “offers all veterans vocational guidance, job information, training and employment programs, targeted veterans information, job search workshops, resume guidance, mock interviews and re-employment rights.”

Individuals for whom the program may apply can search the

Search the vet rep directory to contact a veterans’ representative in their area about the program; and they can visit online to find more information about other veteran services.