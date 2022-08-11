Kimberly Boil Order Lifted

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Kimberly has lifted a boil order for some municipal water users. The city said after tests of the water system in the impacted areas it is now safe to drink and cook with tap water. On Monday crews conducted a scheduled shutdown of the water system in parts of the community which required residents to boil their water after the system was restored. People living between Center Street to the tracks and Oak to Ash Streets can use their tap water as usual.

