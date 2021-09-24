VIDEO: Mountain Lions Caught Wrestling Near Idaho State Line

Cats play. Even really big cats. A Montana couple captured just such a moment while driving to an athletic tournament. The competition in the road was much more intriguing. The animals could be fighting but anyone who has domestic cats would recognize this as being more playful. The animals rolled around in the highway and then along a roadside embankment.

It all took place on Route 2, near Troy, which is much closer to Bonners Ferry, Idaho than Kalispell, Montana. It’s very close to the Idaho state line.

Most of us never realize how close we live to wildlife. Especially mountain lions. They’re known to be shy when it comes to people, although. As we move more and more into the back country there are more encounters and not all are happy events. Mountain lions are now common in Blaine County. One was wandering near the airstrip in Hailey not all that long ago and sometimes they get a little too close to schools. You may also remember a driver spotted one behind the Kimberly Post Office.

Of course, you’re safe if you spot one from a car (unless your top is down, I suppose). If you otherwise encounter a large cat, don’t turn your back and run away. I’ve been told you should back away slowly.

A few years ago I swear I heard a snarling big cat near the storage barn at work. It was still dark and I didn’t investigate. We work near the Rock Creek Canyon, which is a major thoroughfare for animals in the Magic Valley.

You can see the cats playing by clicking on the video below.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world