Idaho is hot and dry, but for parade season, you probably couldn’t ask for more. On Independence Day, it rained very early, and then it was dry as parades began. It was also comfortable after a string of scorching days. As we head to the middle of the month, there are some smaller parades and festivals, but I would argue these are just as much fun.

You can find parking and shade in places like Kimberly and Arco.

You Still Get Elbow Room

When I was a little kid, I liked parades because people tossed candy. As I grew older, I liked the floats. Then, as I entered old age, I started to see parades and festivals as reunions. Much like fair season, there’s an opportunity to reconnect with many people you haven’t seen in quite some time. I spent two days last year at the Twin Falls County Fair for that very reason. I just wanted to walk and talk and catch up with people I don’t get to see regularly.

The way I see it, as fewer people go to church, join lodges, bowling and softball leagues, we still need something that defines community.

We're reminded of a way of life. Credit Bill Colley. We're reminded of a way of life. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

A Brief Respite from the Daily Grind

A few hundred to a few thousand people gather at least once a year, either along a street or in a local park, and are reminded of the importance of being part of something larger.

Oh, and for the most part, these events are fun.

Winters are long and gray. Enjoy these hot and sunny days before they’re gone.

