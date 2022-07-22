Kimberly, ID School System Pauses New LGBTQ Policy

Get our free mobile app

They’ve done nothing yet.

Three members of the Kimberly School Board conducted the first reading of a proposed policy change to better manage relationships with students who identify as LGBTQ. Two members were absent. The meeting took place at the Round Building on Thursday night.

The new policy would always involve parents of elementary and junior high school students, however. There’s an ongoing debate about high school students. Would a 16-year-old boy who identifies as a girl be allowed to adopt a new identity at school and without the knowledge of mom and dad? As I said in a post yesterday, there are questions weighing mightily on administrators and board members. Because nervous lawyers are telling them that if they don’t get a policy in place, the lawsuits will be coming.

Pastor Paul Thompson attended the meeting and said there were only 15 people in attendance and another 28 viewed online.

I don’t know about you, but an audience of 43 people suggests local parents really aren’t concerned by the debate. Is it fatigue due to being confronted in our lives by crisis after crisis? We’re talking about not only the future of your kids but parental rights as well.

I was told at the initial meeting that a crowd numbering in the hundreds showed up and wanted to be heard. There was no public comment Thursday night.

I believe a lot of what we’re hearing from some students is nothing more than a passing fad, whereas a new policy could become permanent. Wouldn’t current bullying policies cover fears and concerns?