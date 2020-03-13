Kimberly School Cancels School Monday For Coronavirus Prep

The Kimberly School District has cancelled school for Monday March 16th in order to prepare for the potential threat of Coronavirus. School will resume Tuesday, March 17th.

The Kimberly School District announced yesterday on their Facebook page that staff of the Kimberly School District will be meeting on Monday, March 16th to discuss how they would conduct school if there were a need to close down for an extended period of time.

Please do not interpret this as there being Coronavirus in Kimberly. As of right now, there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Idaho. This is a precaution so staff can be prepared for any issues that may arise and an attempt for them to be as prepared as possible should the virus hit the school.

There is also a survey they are asking families to fill out so they can get more information about what they would need if schools were out for extended periods of time and information like contact phone numbers, emails and other information is up to date.

You can also reach out to the district office if you have any questions or concerns. Apparently, the Idaho State Department of Education is asking every district to have a contingency plan in place just in case. Unlike universities and colleges, it will be almost impossible to move classes online. Hopefully it will not come to that.