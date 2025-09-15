Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson didn’t get elected because he’s a shrinking violet. For many years, he trained law enforcement across southern Idaho in the martial arts. He’s blunt, but fair, and he treats everyone the same, until they cross a line. There’s an advantage to being elected in law enforcement as opposed to being appointed. In big blue cities, chiefs work at the pleasure of local councils dominated by the defund the police crowd. We’re fortunate to live in a state where common sense still prevails.

Western States Don't Fool Around

A brief post made last week on Facebook by Sheriff Johnson is seen below.



In some corners of the country, this would bring down the media mob, who would rush to defend the cowards. People who climb on roofs and shoot men as their little girls watch are cowards.

Insanity Doesn't Mean You Don't Know Right from Wrong

In Charlotte, North Carolina, a killer is expected to claim insanity, but the question remains: did he know right from wrong? We’ll probably hear the same defense claim in Utah, and to be honest, when you consider what was done, the shooter had some screws loose. But it doesn’t excuse the planning and the seething hate involved.

For much of my life, I went back and forth on the application of the death penalty. I’m now firmly in the camp in favor of its use in extreme cases, and cases in Utah and North Carolina qualify.

Some of you know that I’m a Catholic, and the liberals will scream I’m not following my church. They’re uninformed. Some church leaders are individually opposed, but the church’s official position has remained unchanged for millennia. But being a liberal never said you had a clue. Just remember, it was your guy who carried out the death penalty against an innocent husband and father. Actions have consequences.