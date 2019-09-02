KISS Sell Misspelled T-Shirt at Cincinnati’s ‘End of the Road’ Concert
KISS — the rock and roll veterans so enmeshed with band merchandise that they recently announced a book cataloging their own — apparently misspelled Cincinnati on a city-specific "End of the Road" tour T-shirt. According to a few eagled-eyed concertgoers, the item was available for sale at the band's Aug. 29 concert at Riverbend Music Center in the Midwestern Queen City.
Adding an extra "T" to the frequently misspelled Ohio city name, the KISS dud is presumably one in a procession of shirts being manufactured for each stop of the band's current (second) leg of their reported final jaunt around the world. Take a look at photos of the shirt down toward the bottom of this post.
"Hey @KISSOnline is $50 the going rate for a shirt with the city misspelled?" one Twitter user asked last week alongside an image of the apparel error. "Actual shirt being sold at the [KISS] show tonight in CINCINNATI," noted another tweeter who took to evoking Homer Simpson while pointing out the error on the back of the garment. "Notice the spelling on the shirt … doh!"
Earlier this year, it was reported that KISS were among the top earning touring artists of 2019. The ranking also included Metallica, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Disturbed and pop-rockers Panic! At the Disco.
KISS' ongoing "End of the Road" tour — the band's ostensible farewell tour — continues in the U.S. through the month of September. Get tickets here. The band then finish out the year with shows in Australia, New Zealand and Japan. See the remaining 2019 KISS concert dates after the "Cincinnatti "T-shirt photos.
KISS "End of the Road" 2019 Tour Dates
Sept. 3 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Sept. 5 – Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena
Sept. 7 – Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center
Sept. 8 – San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Sept. 9 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Sept. 11 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 12 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Sept. 14 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena
Sept. 20 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center
Nov. 16 – Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena
Nov. 19 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Centre
Nov. 21 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
Nov. 22 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
Nov. 23 – Newcastle, Australia @ Supercars Newcastle 500
Nov. 26 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
Nov. 28 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Nov. 30 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
Dec. 3 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
Dec. 8 – Sendai, Japan @ Xebio Arena
Dec. 11 – Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
Dec. 14 – Morioka, Japan @ Shi Ice Arena
Dec. 17 – Osaka, Japan @ Osaka Dome
Dec. 19 – Nagoya, Japan @ Aichiken Gymnasium
KISS Albums Ranked