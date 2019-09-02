KISS — the rock and roll veterans so enmeshed with band merchandise that they recently announced a book cataloging their own — apparently misspelled Cincinnati on a city-specific "End of the Road" tour T-shirt. According to a few eagled-eyed concertgoers, the item was available for sale at the band's Aug. 29 concert at Riverbend Music Center in the Midwestern Queen City.

Adding an extra "T" to the frequently misspelled Ohio city name, the KISS dud is presumably one in a procession of shirts being manufactured for each stop of the band's current (second) leg of their reported final jaunt around the world. Take a look at photos of the shirt down toward the bottom of this post.

"Hey @KISSOnline is $50 the going rate for a shirt with the city misspelled?" one Twitter user asked last week alongside an image of the apparel error. "Actual shirt being sold at the [KISS] show tonight in CINCINNATI," noted another tweeter who took to evoking Homer Simpson while pointing out the error on the back of the garment. "Notice the spelling on the shirt … doh!"

Earlier this year, it was reported that KISS were among the top earning touring artists of 2019. The ranking also included Metallica, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Disturbed and pop-rockers Panic! At the Disco.

KISS' ongoing "End of the Road" tour — the band's ostensible farewell tour — continues in the U.S. through the month of September. Get tickets here. The band then finish out the year with shows in Australia, New Zealand and Japan. See the remaining 2019 KISS concert dates after the "Cincinnatti "T-shirt photos.

