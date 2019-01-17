Kitten Room Clearance At The Twin Falls Animal Shelter

If you want to adopt a cat - right now is the time! Whether you want a cat that will snuggle you, kill mice, knock random things off your counters, or be your best friend - the Twin Falls Animal Shelter has what you need.

Right now during the Kitten Room Clearance Event all the cat adoptions are just $24! Maybe cats aren't your thing and you want to adopt a dog - there are plenty of them too and the People For Pets Facebook page has new pictures of all of them!